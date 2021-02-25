Hyderabad: Huge quantity of gunpowder seized in old city

Hyderabad: The South Zone police on Thursday seized huge consignment of explosive substances from Falaknuma area of the old city. In this connection two persons have been arrested and investigation is underway.

On a tip off, the police raided an illegal Gun powder manufacturing unit at Fatima Nagar Vattepally under Falaknuma police station limits and seized 10 quintals of explosive substance.

In a joint operation south zone police along with Karimnagar Police conducted raid at a coal factory in Fatima Nagar Vattepally and arrested Mohammed Zainulabideen Shabbir and Hameed Khan for allegedly preparing gunpowder illegally.

According to the sources, Zainulabideen was manufacturing the Gunpowder though his license for preparing explosived had expied in 2018. Though his license was not renewed but he was continuing to prepare the gunpowder by using sulphur, sodium, coal powder. Another accused Hameed Khan use to supply coal powder for preparing the explosives.

The explosive packets were supplied to Karim Nagar based quarry owners who were using it for blasting purpose.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.