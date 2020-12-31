Hyderabad: Human skull, bones found on terrace in AS Rao Nagar

By Nihad Amani

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed after a human skull and a few bones were found in a heap of mud and garbage on the terrace of the Vertex building at AS Rao Nagar on Tuesday.

The skull was found after the workers were cleaning the heaped mud, as shops in the complex complained of water lodging issues.

The shopkeepers, however, said that terrace remained shut to stop the junior college students on the fourth floor of the building to go up. They also said that the garbage and mud laid there for years now and no one uses the terrace as well.

Speaking to siasat.com, A Manmohan, station head officer of Kushiaguda police station said, “The spot human skull and bones were seized and were sent to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. After the forensic doctors examine it, the human remains will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory where experts will try to find the identification.”

More details are awaited.