Hyderabad: Husband booked for wife’s kidnap

Hyderabad: In a dramatic incident, a husband allegedly kidnapped his own wife from her residence in Shanti Nagar colony area in Hyderabad city. However the police could able to get the CCTV footage evidence as handy and picked up all the suspects. The girl was also rescued from the kidnapper’s custody.

On April, 15 evening Salman Mirza Baig along with his four associates reached his inlaws residence Pleasant Park Apartments in Shantinagar Colony, Masab Tank. and while his wife Asma and Father-in-law Mohammed Shareef Shahid were coming out of their home, the accused persons spilled chilli powder on their face.

Although, the girl resisted the attempt of her husband and his associates to make her forcibly sit in the car, but the husband had succeeded in kidnapping his wife.

Mohammed Shareef Shahid, the father of the kidnaped girl who is also the eye-witness had alerted the police, upon which teams of Humayun nagar police reached the spot, but in the meantime the accused could able to escape from the scene.

The police have registered a kidnap case against the husband and his four associates, the investigators have also verified the CCTV footage from the area and basing on the technical evidence the police have tracked the location of the accused. The police have rescued the kidnapped girl and taken into custody all the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.