Hyderabad: Husband commits suicide after frequent quarrels with wife

Hyderabad: Disturbed by the events and fed up with the frequent quarrels with his wife, a man committed suicide. This incident took place in Bachupally Police Station.

According to the police sources, Syed Yaseen (35) an interior decorator by profession lived in a villa in Bachupally area.

He was the son of Syed Riyazuddin who hails from the Tenali region of Andhra Pradesh.

During the past few days, Syed Yaseen was infected with coronavirus disease. Later, his health improved and his COVID-19 report came negative.

Yaseen was disturbed with the frequent quarrels with his wife for the last few days. Ultimately, he took the extreme step and committed suicide.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.