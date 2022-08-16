Hyderabad: Husband dies by suicide on video call with wife

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man, Sai Karthik Goud died by suicide after an argument with his wife. This incident took place at Maheshwaram in Pahadishareef.

As per the details of the case, Goud and his wife Ravali had gone to his relative’s house at Kandukur on Saturday to attend a wedding. Later, Goud returned home while Ravali stayed back.

Goud wanted to celebrate Bonalu at his parents’ house in Meerpet and wanted his wife to accompany him. The argument between the couple broke out after Ravali refused to go with him.

Irritated over it, Goud put a noose around his neck and made a video call to his wife. On the video call, the man hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

Although Ravali tried to save him by alerting his neighbours but by the time they forcibly opened the door, the man was no more.