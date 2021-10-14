Hyderabad: Husband killed, wife injured in road accident

By News Desk|   Updated: 15th October 2021 9:35 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man succumbed to his injuries which he has sustained in a road accident two days ago. He died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.

According to the police sources, the man who is identified as Suresh (38), a resident of Rajunagar Colony in Balanagar was traveling with his wife in auto and was on their way to Secunderabad.

The police said that under the Balkampet bridge, the driver of a DCM van suddenly applied brakes and as a result the auto in which Suresh and his wife were traveling collided with it. In the accident, both Suresh and his wife were seriously injured. They were admitted to Gandhi hospital for treatment.

