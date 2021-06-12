Hyderabad: Husband kills wife in fit of rage

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old woman’s argument with her husband for the future of their children resulted in her death. This incident occurred in the Rajendernagar police jurisdiction.

During the argument, her husband strangled her to death on Friday night in Hyderguda area of Rajendernagar.

According to the police sources, the couple who have two children got married 8 years ago.

The police officials added that the man, an auto driver by profession is alcoholic.

Last night, the woman was having a conversation regarding their children’s future with her husband which turned into a violent argument. In a fit of rage, the man killed his wife.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.