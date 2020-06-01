Hyderabad: Husband murders wife

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his wife after heated arguments on Saturday night. This incident took place in the area which falls under the jurisdiction of Banjara Hills Police Station.

As per the details of the case, the man who is identified as R. Anil had married R. Anita in 2009. They were residing at Indiranagar, Banjara Hills.

After the death of Anita, her family members claimed that Anil used to beat her frequently and force her to arrange money and property from the parents as he wanted to start a business.

They alleged that on Saturday too, during the arguments over the same issue, Anil murdered Anita by hitting a water heater on her head.

Police registered a case and started searching for the accused who absconded after committing the crime.

