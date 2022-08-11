Hyderabad: IAF band conducts ‘Symphony Band Performance’ at Golconda fort

Hyderabad: As a part of ‘’Swarnim Vijay Varsh’’ and ‘’Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’’ celebrations, the No.3 Band of the Indian Air Force performed a grand ‘’Symphony Band Show’’ organized in the hallowed precinct of the historic Golconda Fort on Wednesday.

The event was aimed at motivating the young generation to take up Armed Forces as their primary career option and instill patriotism in them, a press note from the IAF said.

The event was graced by senior officers from the three services and generated a huge response from the civil populace. The enthusiastic crowd was highly appreciative of the Air Force Band’s performance which was organized by Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad and conducted by the No. 3 Air Force band based at Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

The IAF band is comprised of 28 musicians specializing in brass, woodwind, reed string, electronic and percussion instruments. The dazzling performance included different military music, patriotic songs and popular tunes from Indian films.