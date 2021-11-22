Hyderabad: IAF conducts symphony orchestra in Golconda Fort

Golconda Fort
IAF conducts symphony orchestra in Golconda Fort on Sunday

Secunderabad: A live ‘Symphony orchestra’ was conducted by Number 3 Air Force Band of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Sunday as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ and ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

As per the release from Press Information Bureau, Defence Wing, air force station, Hakimpet conducted this mega event in a joyful and patriotic atmosphere. The event was attended by all personnel and families of the station and civilians.

Number 3 Air Force band based at Air Force Academy, Dundigal comprises of 28 musicians who specialize in brass, woodwind, reed string, electronic and percussion instruments, the release read.

The Indian Air Force Band, with its dazzling performance enchanted the audience with military music, patriotic songs and popular tunes of Bollywood numbers, it added.

