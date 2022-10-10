Hyderabad: IIL to invest Rs 700 cr for new animal vaccine facility

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has announced it will open the “Vaccine Hub of the World” at a cost of Rs 700 crores here on Monday. Vaccination will be provided against economically important diseases such as Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) and other emerging diseases.

IIL is one of the largest manufacturers of FMD vaccine in the world and is the leading supplier of FMD vaccine to the Government of India’s National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP).

A new greenfield project for the establishment of a Veterinary Vaccine Facility is being established by IIL. The project will manufacture FMD and other animal diseases.

Another new facility is all set to come up in Genome Valley Phase 3. This will add another 300 million doses/annum of FMD vaccine to its capacity. The existing facility in Gachibowli already has a capacity of 300 million doses. Production is scheduled to commence soon.

All of these activities will be located in Genome Valley, home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce.

Dr K Anand Kumar, MD of IIL met with IT Minister K T Rama Rao and briefed him on the company’s plans.

Speaking at the event KTR said, “I’m delighted that Indian Immunologicals will be setting up another greenfield facility in Genome Valley. Hyderabad is already regarded as the “Vaccine Capital of the World” and this expansion further advances our contribution in terms of global health, not just for humans but also for animals.”