Hyderabad: Illegal belt shop raided in old city, liquor seized

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task force south zone team on Friday raided a house at Shiva Ganganagar,Chatrinaka in old city and apprehended two persons, who were selling Liquor Bottles illegally with out Valid License.

On recieving inforrmation the police raided a residential premises and seized 236 Liquor bottles, all total worth of 1 Lakhs and arrested two persons. The accused were indulging in sale of liquor illegally.

Apprehended persons and seized material was handed over to Chatrinaka police station for further investigation.

