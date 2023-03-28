Hyderabad: Illegal structure demolished by HMDA in Shamshabad

Senior HMDA officials said that by erecting the structures, some unidentified individuals attempted to trespass on government land in Shamshabad. With the help of the Cyberabad police, the HMDA destroy all the encroachments.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) demolished several temporary properties that had been built illegally on 50 acres of government land in Shamshabad, on Tuesday.

According to the press release, “The operation to remove the encroachments, which had mushroomed at Shamshabad, was conducted between 3 am and 8 am on Tuesday morning. We were able to pull down all the temporary structures and saved 50-acres of government land from encroachment.”

