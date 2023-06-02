Hyderabad: Imams urged to use Friday sermon for Waqf protection

Hyderabad: Mahmood Paracha, a Senior Supreme Court lawyer and head of the mission ‘Save Constitution and Waqf’, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Imams and Khateebs of mosques in Telangana, especially in Hyderabad city, to play a crucial role in safeguarding waqf properties.

Recognizing the influential position of Imams in society, Paracha emphasized the importance of appealing to Muslims during Friday prayer sermons to step forward and protect the valuable waqf properties, encouraging them to join the mission of saving the waqf properties. He highlighted that a significant number of waqf properties are situated in India, and unfortunately, many are being illegally occupied and looted due to connivance between government officials, legislators, MPs, and corrupt waqf officials.

Paracha urged Imams and Khateebs to draw the attention of Muslims towards the protection of these properties during Friday sermons, instilling a sense of responsibility and unity within the Muslim community. He expressed his unwavering commitment to the cause, stating that he is willing to sacrifice his life to save these properties.

To facilitate engagement with the mission, we have provided a QR code through which individuals can register their names using their mobile phones from the comfort of their homes. He stressed the importance of a true and honest Muslim chairman and members in the Telangana State Waqf Board, given the vast worth of waqf properties in Telangana amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore.

Paracha emphasized that Muslims have the power to compel governments and rulers to establish separate Commissionerate for waqf boards, akin to the Department of Endowments. He also highlighted the need to pressure the government into halting the registration of disputed lands and to integrate the Waqf Tribunal with e-Court app. Additionally, Paracha emphasized the significance of digitizing waqf records and revising the rent of wakf properties.

The appeal by Mahmood Paracha seeks to galvanize the Muslim community and unite efforts towards protecting waqf properties, preserving the religious significance for future generations.

If you want to protect the waqf properties and concerned about the progress and prosperity of the Muslim community, then you can associate yourself with the “Save Constitution and Waqf Property campaign” and connect with this sacred mission through the QR code given below or visiting website (click here) and become a waqf saviour to play an important role in the protection of the waqf properties.