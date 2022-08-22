Hyderabad: IMCR calls for unity against persecution of minorities

Hyderabad: It was a ​noisy and boisterous Q & A session at the concluding moments of the inaugural meeting of the Indian Muslims for Civil Rights (IMCR) at Sultan Uloom Education Society on Saturday.

The panellists reflected heavily on what well-known political researcher Asim Ali claims, that all models of Muslim accommodation are shaped by the political elites of the community rather than by the common of the community.

A posse of in-office and out-of-office lawmakers, politicians retired government officers and officials on the stage were hit with a barrage of suggestions instead of questions and had to give ear to a litany of grievances, complaints, and issues that mattered more to hoi polloi like the regular social and religious harassment (hijab, curriculums, job discrimination, judicial imbalances, Babri Masjid and other mosques).

Hyderabad and its noble traditions of hospitality, rich cultural heritage and vibrant politically aware society were applauded by several speakers.

The speakers stressed that IMCR is a non-political organization open to all irrespective of any ideology and that lawmakers and politicians on board will not bring in their political loyalties when dealing with the larger issues of rejuvenating the ”idea of India” which was under grave threat under the Modi government. Representatives of several political and non-political Muslim organizations were available.

Conspicuously absent was the AIMIM.

And when questioned why the X-factor was missing, Former Union Minister Dr Salman Khursheed, with several outstanding books to his credit said that he was a good friend of Asaduddin Owaisi, but, “is not Asad’s cup of tea”.

The opening call made from IMCR’s maiden session to mark its birth in Hyderabad was, ”hit the streets if you want to be heard and addressed. Conferences and resolutions will take you nowhere”.

This lone jingoist challenge was later watered down by a prominent X-Parliamentarian (Rajya Sabha) Mohammed Adeeb, Chairman and founder trustee of IMCR, who in his inimitable calm and controlled style cautioned that the IMCR mission was one of building bridges and seeking the trust and support of the secular Hindu friends.

He dared the men of the cloth to shed their opinionated verdicts and come out for the persecuted and persecution of the innocent irrespective of their faith if the idea of India was to prevail and the shallowness of the Hindutva narrative exposed.

He lamented the silent acquiescence of the community’s seminaries and Madrassas hoisting the national flag whereas other institutions belonging to the majority community did not respond so fervently in the 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Our loyalty to the country is beyond doubt, we stayed back by choice, burned the boats to stay back and stay the course,” he said.

Salman Khursheed called upon Hyderabad to play a stellar role in promoting the IMCR. Retired Police officer Nisar Ahmed, who has mastered the voting algorithm, assured that all was not lost at the husting. ”We can still make the best in the coming two years to oust the present dispensation and vote to power a secular government if the community use its electoral power accordingly,” he said.

He lamented the lethargy and nonchalance of the community towards the electoral process by not taking part in the voter’s list revision and staying back on the polling day.

Hyderabad is the third leg of the long tour the IMCR would be undertaking to establish its offices in other parts of the country. It has opened offices in Delhi and Bombay and found overwhelmingly eager support among the people.