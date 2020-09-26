Hyderabad: IMD predicts heavy rains; GHMC on high alert

By Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad center of India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning during the day on Saturday.

GHMC on alert

With heavy rains lashing the city since last evening, Chief Secretary CS Somesh Kumar directed the Hyderabad Collector and GHMC to be on alert and instructed the officials to regularly monitor the situation.

Among all the areas, Hayathnagar (111.35 mm), Bandlaguda (82mm), Charminar (75 mm), Saroornagar (71.5mm), Abdullapurmet (66 mm), and Balanagar (64.5 mm) received heavy rainfall said, officials.

Similarly, moderate rainfall of 63.5 mm was recorded in Musheerabad, 63.5 mm in Uppal, 61.5 mm in Malkajgiri, 59.3 in Secunderabad, and 58.5 mm in Asifnagar, they added.

Moderate to heavy rain

The weather department predicted moderate to heavy rain at scattered places over West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts.