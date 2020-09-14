Hyderabad: In-laws slit man’s throat

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident occurred in old city of Hyderabad, a man was brutally killed his in laws.

25-year-old, Syed Munawwar Quadri was a cab driver. He married to Simran Quraishi 4-years ago. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter and a month old baby boy.

Things were not going well with the couple. They were having frequent quarrels for the past few months. Deceased in-laws tried to counsel them but in vain.

Kanchan Bagh inspector P Venkat Reddy told that Munawwar Quadri’s father in law Esa Quraishi and other relatives called him on the pretext of having a talk. During the talk they again started quarrelling. Consequently Munawwar’s in-laws tied his hands and legs and slit his throat.

Panic prevailed in the area on seeing the dead body. On receipt of information Kanchan Bagh police team along with Hyderabad police close team reached the spot. Police shifted the dead body to Osmania hospital for post-mortem and took few persons in custody. A case has been booked and investigations are underway.

Source: Siasat news