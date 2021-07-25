Hyderabad: Incessant rain damages roads, increases number of potholes

Hyderabad: The incessant rain in Hyderabad caused massive damage to the city’s roads. Many low-lying areas are flooded with rainwater causing potholes on the roads which are perilous to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Four days of continuous rain caused more than 3900 potholes which are in a bad shape. An official of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) informed that the corporation will undertake road repairing work soon.

The people are facing great inconvenience due to these potholes. The condition of the roads at Chandrayangutta Flyover, Mallapur, Nacharam, Kawadiguda, Aramghar, Mehdipatnam, and other areas is extremely bad.

Deep potholes are also cropped up at important lanes like Musa Rambaug, Begumpet, Indranagar, Langarhouse, Malakpet, Saidabad, Chadarghat, Bundlaguda, Falaknuma, Karwan, Ziaguda, Amberpet, Puranapul, Bhadurpura, Kishanbagh and other areas.

The GHMC official said that the city roads are in a bad shape due to the heavy rains this week. Either the black toppings of the roads or even the whole roads were washed away in some places due to the rainwater.

The digging work undertaken by various utilities such as Telecom cables, drainage, and water pipelines which are not leveled on time is also causing great inconvenience to the traffic.

The GHMC is currently undertaking road patchwork in response to public complaints. The Telangana high court too expressed its displeasure over the bad condition of the city’s roads and sought zonal road repair reports.