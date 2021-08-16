Hyderabad: Independence Day celebrated at Charminar

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavna Yatra Yaadgaar Committee organized independence day celebrations at the historical Charminar. The said committee President and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President G. Niranjan hoisted the national flag at the venue.

Niranjan and other committee members paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters on the occasion.

Niranjan remembered the sacrifices made during the Independence movement and said they get inspiration from these sacrifices. He said every Indian should follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi and support the minorities and backward castes of India.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Secretary Yousuf Hashmi, Secretary G.Kanhaiyalal, Secretary G.Anand, Venkatesh Mudiraj, Rajesh Kumar, G.Danish, Syed Mujahid, Musa Qasim, Mohammed Iqbal, Abid Ali, Asghar Ali Baig, Ahmedullah Sharif, Rajender Raju and others were present on the occasion.