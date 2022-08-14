Hyderabad: Independence Day fervour spreads through the city

Hyderabad: Patriotic fervour is in the air. National flags everywhere, rallies and marathons organized everywhere. Schools, colleges, offices, companies and streets are decorated with tri color. A sense of nationalism in everything.

Benefitting through the large-scale national festivity are the traders at the Risala Bazaar market Mozamjahi Market and Secunderabad General Bazar. Huge rush is seen at both the markets for the last two days as the public is coming to the market to purchase decoration items, national flags, tricolour badges and other stuff.

“Prices of national flags have inflated by Rs. 200 to Rs. 300, there is a shortage of big national flags. Manufacturers supplied it to the government agencies who placed big orders directly due to national and state level celebrations,” said Narendar, a shopkeeper at Risala Bazar.

Prices of decoration items scaled up too. Flags bundles, badges, ribbons, balloons, tri colour paper made material, thermocol crafts and other related items are sold and demanded.

“Sales are just little above the normal days during national festivals. This year, there is a multiple fold increase in business. Traders are too happy,” said Bheem Singh, another trader.

At Charminar, beside the police station children lined up to purchase some material to decorate the classroom. “Small flags are not in demand. Government distributed it for free. Big flags and decoration material are in demand,” said Shahnawaz, a store owner

Sweet meat shops across the city have special orders. The shop owners are busy hiring extra hands and putting in more hours to complete and hand over the orders. “Orders for packets containing khara and mithai are more. Two years due to Covid there was no business, we hope to make up the losses this year,” said Balraj, a mithai shop owner at Begum Bazaar.