Hyderabad: India’s first AI-powered job portal for differently-abled launched

Hyderabad: India’s Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, introduced the first AI-powered accessible job portal for people with disabilities (PWDs). Different organizations with different competencies have collaborated on this high-impact and important project.

Visual Quest India is the developer of the AI component, while IIT Hyderabad (IITH) provides its expertise in skilling, disability, and job placement. Kotak Mahindra Bank provides financial assistance towards the project.

Although the right to PWDs Act 2016 highlights their right to education and employment, more than 70 percent of the 21 million Indians with disabilities are unemployed or underemployed.

“Swarajability” refers to this customized platform that gives people with disabilities independence by enhancing technology, skills, and job placement opportunities. In this project, cutting-edge technology is used to offer people with disabilities from all walks of life the opportunity to join and explore career opportunities.

Individualized training is offered to every participant based on their needs and abilities. This is a one-stop-shop for organizations looking to hire persons with disabilities.

In addition, it supports educational institutions, NGOs, and governments in promoting diversity and inclusion.

Founder-CEO of Youth4Jobs, Meera Shenoy, and Principal Secretary IC&T, IAS Jayesh Ranjan, spoke at the event.