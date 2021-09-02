Hyderabad: Infant dies after hot water falls on him

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-month-old boy succumbed to burn injuries after hot water fell on him.

According to the Sayeedabad Police Station, Krishna Vani, a resident of Singareni Colony along with her infant son went to her mother’s house on August 26.

While playing, the infant went near to water bucket filled with hot water. Accidently, the water fell on the infant resulting in serious injuries.

Although the infant was rushed to the Gandhi hospital, he died during treatment on Tuesday.