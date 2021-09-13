Hyderabad: Inflows decrease in Osmansagar, Himayatsagar reservoirs

Hyderabad: As the southwest monsoon rains decline, a considerable drop in the inflows from the upstream areas is being noticed in the two reservoirs of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar. As a result, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials have closed three gates of Osmansagar and one gate of Himayatsagar. The officials have currently kept one gate of each reservoir open.

It has to be noted that due to heavy rainfall in the upstream areas, the officials had lifted four gates of Osmansagar reservoir on September 4 and two gates of the Himayatsagar dam on August 31. The excess water was released into the Musi river to keep a check on the Full Tank Level (FTL) in the dams. As of Saturday, the water level at Osmansagar reservoir stood at 1,788.75 ft against the FTL of 1790 ft. Similarly, the water level at the Himayatsagar dam had reached 1762.15 ft against the FTL of 1763.5o ft.