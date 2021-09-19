Hyderabad infrastructure on the path of rapid progress

Hyderabad: Gone are the days when travel in Hyderabad was a nightmare due to perennial traffic jams on every junction.

The State Government’s flagship program Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) had led to an ease in travel in twin cities. The government’s measures to address the Road Infrastructure and long-standing traffic issues are bringing positive results now.

The SRDP program of the state government is regarded as one of the significant programs to bring changes in Hyderabad.

The State government had laid down the SRDP program a few years ago to address the basic needs of the city like providing safe drinking water, regulating traffic, reducing travel time, and increasing the travel speed as well as to decrease air pollution.

The purpose of this program was not only to address the traffic issues but to create infrastructure in the city in the future.

In addition to reducing the city traffic and improving the infrastructure, some important roads were repaired under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) program.

New link Roads were constructed to reduce the city traffic. The city roads have witnessed a big change after the SRDP program was launched by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The GHMC officials have constructed 22 flyovers, underpasses, Road over bridges, and Road under bridges in addition to the Madhavpur cable bridge.

Due to the construction of flyovers, underpasses, grade separators, Road over bridges the traffic jam was reduced at City’s big corridors and the traveling time was decreased.

One of the objects of the SRDP was to address traffic issues at the busy City centers like Jubilee Hills, Hitech City, Kukatpally, Panjagutta, Abids, Bachupally, Charminar, LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta Secunderabad, Alwal, Kompally, and Jethmetla.

Long standing traffic issues were solved due to the construction of flyovers underpasses and grade separators at different parts of the city like Panjagutta Madhapur Mindspace, Gachibowli Jubilee Hills, HITEC City and Bio-Diversity Junctions.

The government officials hoped that this program will turn Hyderabad into a flyovers’ City after Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.