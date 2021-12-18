Hyderabad: INOX charged Rs 1 lk for displaying commercial ads

Hyderabad: INOX Leisure Private Limited, Kachiguda, has been penalised for rupees 1 lakh by the consumer court, for wasting 15 minutes of consumers’ time and money displaying advertisements.

The complainant Vijay Gopal visited Inox Kachiguda on June 22, 2019, to watch the Telugu release ‘Game Over’ for a showtime of 4:30 pm displayed on his ticket.

The movie only started at 4:45 pm after 15 minutes of commercial advertisements were displayed. An aggrieved consumer Gopal immediately recorded his grievance at the complaint register maintained by the theatre authorities which was then taken to the Commissioner of the Licensing Authority for violating laws.

“Initially, Hyderabad police refused to file a First Information Report under Cinemas Regulation Act 1955, eve through the multiplex was violating the laws and asked me to go to consumer court. After the court notice, an FIR was filed for the violation of said cinemas rules,”

Although INOX demanded its right to display advertisements for a period of five minutes as per the laws, the court concluded that only non-commercial advertisements and public service announcements can be displayed.

“As per Rule 41 of the Telangana Cinemas (Regulations) Rules, 1970 the licensee at each performance shall also, for five minutes, exhibit in such manner the slides supplied by the licensing authority free of

cost, as that authority may direct if it is non-commercial; and as per this rule, (the Opposite Party No. 1) INOX is supposed to screen the non-commercial advertisements as per the rules and regulations of the license,”

The court directed INOX to mention the exact time of screening and to immediately discontinue all unfair trade practices. The court also advised it to pay, Gopal, a sum of Rupees 5000 for the inconvenience and mental agony and pay another rupees 5000 towards costs of litigation.

“I hope that the Commissioner of Police will act on this issue at least now and protect consumers from being harassed with ads during their time,” said Vijay Gopal.