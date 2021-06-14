Hyderabad: Instagram page admin posts morphed photo of KCR, booked

The photo was already circulating on social media and I have just shared it: Admin

By Sameer|   Updated: 14th June 2021 10:15 am IST
India smartphone market to see 15-20% drop in Q2 amid lockdowns
Representational Image

Hyderabad: An Instagram page admin has been booked for posting morphed photograph of chief minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekar Rao.

According to a report published in the New Indian Express, Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered case against admin of instagram page ‘revanth_sainyam_telangana’.The case was registered after TRS IT Cell handler Achyut filed a complaint over the morphed photo.

In the post, KCR is showed as a poor farmer holding a patta passbook. ACP of cybercrime KVM Prasad said that a case under section 469 of the IT Act has been booked.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the admin of the Instagram page, Vamsidhar Reddy talking to NewsMeter said that the photo was already circulating on social media and he has just shared it.

Reddy further said that he has not received any summon from the police. He said that he came to know about the issue through the media.

It has been revealed that the page is dedicated to Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button