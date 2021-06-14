Hyderabad: Instagram page admin posts morphed photo of KCR, booked

Hyderabad: An Instagram page admin has been booked for posting morphed photograph of chief minister of Telangana State, K. Chandrashekar Rao.

According to a report published in the New Indian Express, Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered case against admin of instagram page ‘revanth_sainyam_telangana’.The case was registered after TRS IT Cell handler Achyut filed a complaint over the morphed photo.

In the post, KCR is showed as a poor farmer holding a patta passbook. ACP of cybercrime KVM Prasad said that a case under section 469 of the IT Act has been booked.

Meanwhile, the admin of the Instagram page, Vamsidhar Reddy talking to NewsMeter said that the photo was already circulating on social media and he has just shared it.

Reddy further said that he has not received any summon from the police. He said that he came to know about the issue through the media.

It has been revealed that the page is dedicated to Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy.