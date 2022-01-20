Hyderabad: Intelligence report cites threat to BJP office

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 20th January 2022 2:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Security at the Telangana state BJP office here was beefed up ahead of the Republic Day and following security alert from the Intelligence agencies, official sources said on Wednesday.

Additional police personnel were deployed at the state BJP office in view of the Republic Day and the party officials were also asked to remain vigilant of strangers entering the building premises, a police official said.

Asked on the security alert, the sources said it could be general in nature, adding security was also enhanced at vital installations including the international airport here ahead of the Republic Day.

