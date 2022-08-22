Hyderabad: Inter-state drug peddlers nabbed, 590 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: A Special Operation Team of LB Nagar Zone along with Abdullapurmet Police arrested six people who were caught with 590 kgs of ganja.

According to the press release, the prime accused Karan Parusharam Parkale, hailing from Maharashtra got involved in the illegal transportation of ganja from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Maharashtra in 2019.

Karan got acquainted with Raju and Bheema; both ganja sellers. Karan would buy ganja at Rs 3000 per kg and sell them at Rs 15000 to Rs 20000 per kg.

On August 21, on a tip-off from a reliable source, the Special Operation Team of LB Nagar Zone along with Abdullapurmet Police arrested Karan, Ajay Mahadeo Ethape, Santosh Anil Gaikwad, Akash Shivaji Chaudhari, Vinod Laxman Gade and Bhukya Sai Kumar with 590 kgs of ganja, eight mobile phones, cash worth Rs1,900/-, Maruthi Swift Dzire car and a Mahindra pickup vehicle.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on.