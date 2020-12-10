Hyderabad: Intermediate pass out who posed to be a fake doctor held

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old intermediate pass out, who operated an illegal clinic in Hyderabad was caught on Tuesday. The man faked to be an MBBS doctor, graduated from Osmania Medical College and an MD (Gen & Med).

He was identified as Polkampally Sai Kumar a native of Mahabubnagar. The Police said that he was running Sai Clinic at Meerpet Crossroads without any authentic certificates or a legal permission. This fake doctor charged Rs 150 for treatment.

During the Police investigation, it was known that Saikumar is an intermediate pass out (2004), studied BiPC in Saroornagar. However, the man is an aid to have worked in a different medical institution as assistants. As reported by Telangana Today, He also took Eamcet coaching and later worked in a hospital in Santhoshnagar as an operation theatre assistant.

It is reported that he also worked as a medical administrator in hospitals earlier.

Moreover, after opening his clinic, he ‘appointed’ a doctor, Subba Rao, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, who passed away in September last year.

While an Ayurvedic medicine graduate Ahmed who worked in Saikumar clinic is asked to show to prove his credentials.

However, the Police has arrested Saikumar and have initiated measures to seize the clinic as well.