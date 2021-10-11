Hyderabad International Airport now connects 65 destinations

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) recorded the highest domestic and international passenger footfall of nearly 48 thousand and 350 air traffic movements on October 9. It is 77 per cent of the pre COVID-19 numbers.

GHIAL has announced today that Hyderabad International Airport is now connected to 65 domestic destinations as compared to 55 destinations in the pre-COVID-19 period. In the last quarter new domestic sectors like Rajkot, Srinagar and Jamnagar have been added from the Hyderabad.

According to a press release from GMR, domestic destinations like Jamnagar, Jammu and Chandigarh recorded huge growth in passenger volume flying out from Hyderabad.

It recorded tremendous growth in passenger count from August to September. Jamnagar recorded passenger growth rate of 346 per cent in September as compared to August while Jammu recorded 286 per cent and Chandigarh close to 244 percent respectively, stated the release.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is steadily coming down across India, the confidence in travel is steadily gaining momentum. With an ease in COVID-19 restrictions, the demand for air travel is gradually picking up across all sectors.

The average domestic passengers travelling from Hyderabad international airport per day rose to 31,137 in September as compared to 22,500 per day in July.

The GMR group said the passenger traffic surged in September, and the airport witnessed traffic of 9.35 lakhs domestic passengers as compared to 6.8 lakh domestic passengers in July. This is 62 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 traffic.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad International Airport has recently launched Air India’s maiden direct flight from Hyderabad to London. The Air India nonstop flights operates between Hyderabad and Heathrow Airport twice a week–Monday and Friday.