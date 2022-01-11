Hyderabad: International kite and sweet festival cancelled

Hyderabad: The three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival celebration on the occasion of Sankranti has been cancelled, for the second consecutive year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The event was scheduled to take place at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad from January 14 to 16, 2022. The decision to cancel the festival took place after the government banned rallies, public meetings, and public gatherings, related to religious-political and cultural activities, which has been extended till January 20.

The Tourism Department has been organising the festival since 2016, during Makar Sankranti, where international kite flyers are also invited.

The department also introduced a sweet festival in 2018 to popularise Indian sweets prepared by people from different states.

Amid the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, of COVID-19, the All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish has also been postponed, this year. Although Numaish was inaugurated on January 1, the local police sent a notice to the exhibition society directing them to suspend the event till January 10, however, no decision has been taken so far.