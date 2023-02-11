Hyderabad: International seminar on ‘Global Economic Situation’ begins

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force’s air commodore P Maheshwar along with Malla Reddy University vice-chancellor Dr V.S.K. Reddy inaugurated a two-day international seminar on the ‘global economic situation’ with reference to market trends in India.

Kicked off on Friday at Malla Reddy University, the seminar will conclude on February 11.

Air commodore Maheshwar who mainly focused on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as the source of utility for the people, spoke on the role of MSMEs in bringing up more technological start-ups.

Also Read Hyderabad: Online submission of Haj 2023 applications begins

He further guided students about how to be a part of the Indian Air Force and pulled light on new economic drivers that play a major role in the country’s development.

Vice-chancellor Dr Reddy highlighted the importance of the New Education Policy and the importance of getting up-skilled for career development.

He also spoke about how technology was becoming the base for global economic trends while mentioning that management students are the beacons of the upcoming marketing trends.