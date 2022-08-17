Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler arrested by Osmania police

Published: 17th August 2022 7:08 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Osmania university police on Wednesday arrested an interstate drug peddler in Habsiguda. The accused had brought in drugs worth approximately Rs 1 lakh from Goa to Hyderabad, the police said.

Officials from the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with others from the Osmania University police apprehended the accused, who was found with 20 ecstasy pills, 5 LSD Blots and 4 grams of MDMA. The police, in a press release, said it seized all the drugs and Rs 4000 in cash along with the accused’s mobile phone.

Altogether, the drugs cost about Rs 1 lakh, said the police. The accused, identified as Priteesh Narayan Borkar (36), worked as a drug supplier for Anjuna Bardez, Goa. He along with seven others had been selling drugs for the past eight years on the Anjuna beach and the two Telugu states, said the release.

Upon police enquiry, it was revealed that Borkar had about 600 regular customers who purchased drugs from him for their consumption. The police identified 166 consumers, and said that more consumers are yet to be identified.

In its release, the Hyderabad police requested youth/students not to fall prey to drugs. It has also asked parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.

