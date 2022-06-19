Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler held, 1.12 kg drugs seized

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police in coordination with Ibrahimpatnam police on Sunday held an interstate drug peddler and seized 1.12 kilograms of hash oil along with valuables worth Rupees 3,40,000.

The accused was identified as M Akhil a resident of BN Reddy Nagar. He got addicted to drugs during the lockdown, and gradually indulged in its peddling. Akhil initially purchased Hash oil from Vizag in Andhra Pradesh to sell it at a higher price in the city.

Also Read 42,000 kg drugs destroyed in India on Drug Destruction day

Akhil got in touch with Sidari Balaiah, a supplier in Vizag. The accused then collected Rs 80,000 from a friend in order to purchase hash oil for him. After purchasing the drug, Akhil took a bus to Hyderabad. The special operations team apprehended the accused at Mangalpally × Road.

The police said that the other accused Sidari Balaiah remains at large adding that a search operation is on to locate him.