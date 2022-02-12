Hyderabad: Interstate drug peddler held, heroin seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Shahalibanda Police on Saturday apprehended one interstate drug peddler along with four Consumers who were in illegal possession of narcotic drug Heroin.

According to the police, the prime accused Suresh Kumar is a native of Ranaudhar of Rajasthan

State. He discontinued his intermediate and shifted to Hyderabad. Later, he joined in chemical factory at Jeedimetla as sanitary supervisor and continued nearly six years.

Meantime, he noticed many of Rajasthanis are working here and they were habituated to consume Heroin which is called “Hamal and Hafeem” in Rajasthan. Suresh Kumar observed his friends Kailash, Kavara Ram, Sunil and Prakash who regularly consuming drugs.

One month back he left his job and went to native place, in order to earn easy money he hatched a plan to procure and supply Heroin in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad areas.

In order to start drugs peddling, he came in contact with one heroin supplier by name Jayanthilal Manju aka JD Manju who is also a native of Rajasthan.Later, Suresh Kumar started purchasing Heroin at low rate and selling to the drug addicted persons in high rate.

On credible information the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Shahalibanda police apprehended the accused persons and seized 75 grams of Heroin.