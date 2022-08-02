Hyderabad: Interstate- drug peddling gang busted, cash seized

Hyderabad: The Shamirpet police in coordination with the Special Operations Team of the Balanagar zone on Monday held six members of a gang for drug peddling.

The accused were identified as Narsingh Madi, Ravi Dhansingh Chauhan, Kiran Ram Pawar, Vikas Mansingh Chauhan, Adeshshanth Kumar Jadhav, and Sarjirao Kishan Chauhan. The police seized 360 kgs of ganja, two cars, and six mobile phones worth Rs 80,000.

Ravi, Kiran, and Sarjirao are natives of Maharashtra while Narsingh is a native of Odisha. Ravi and Sarjirao have been involved in drug peddling racket for quite some time. They are also involved in the transportation of ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad.

Ravi Chauhan is a native of Maharashtra who is assisted by Kiran and Sarjirao in the transportation of drugs to various locations. The accused were apprehended at the Outer Ring Road under Shamirpet police station limits.

Upon being interrogated, the accused revealed that they purchased ganja at Rs 15,000 and sold it at Rs 20,000.