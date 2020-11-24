Hyderabad: Interstate house burglars nabbed by police

Hyderabad: An interstate criminal and gangster along with his associate, who is a native of, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of the Balanagar Zone, Cyberabad police commissionerate, on Tuesday. Both the accused were indulged in seven thefts under the Cyberabad limits.

On their arrest, the police seized some gold and arms from them. They were also found to be involved in several property offences in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajastahan, MP, UP, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The accused have been identified as Faheem Ahmed (35) and Mursaleem (39). Both are the natives of Muradabad in UP.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V. C. Sajjanar, during interrogation it was found that Faheem was also involved in several murders, dacoity, robbery, and kidnapping cases in UP. He was arrested earlier in a case for posession of fire arms cases in 2013 and was sent to the Muradabad Jail. His associate Mohammed Mursaleen was also found to be involved in an attempt to murder case, and other property offences for which he also was sent to the Muradabad jail in 2013.

The SOT apprehended both and in pursuance of their confession seized two weapons, 36 grams of silver, three expensive watches, gold melting kit, net cash Rs. 30,000 and 12 mobile phones from their possession.