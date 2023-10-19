Hyderabad: Interstate peddlers arrested, 200 kg contraband ganja seized

"200 kg of ganja, one tanker Lorry, net cash of Rs 10,000, and a cell phone all worth Rs 60.10 lakhs were seized. A transporter is still absconding," the police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th October 2023 6:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: Interstate peddlers arrested, 200 kg contraband ganja seized
Hyderabad Police officials with the seized ganja.

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar Police on Thursday, October 19, arrested two interstate drug peddlers and seized 200 kg of contraband ganja from their possession.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to the police, the accused, Akkabathula Lakshmana Kumar aged 32, and Ganta Srinu Babu aged 26, were acquainted with ganja transporter Nookaraju a year ago. He convinced both the accused to transport ganja from the agency area in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and Delhi and promised them the amount of Rs 1 lakh per trip.

On October 18, Nookaraju directed the accused to transport a loaded ganja truck to Delhi from Polavaram, AP.

MS Education Academy

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the illegal transportation and busted the two while they were heading to Delhi through Khammam, Suryapet, at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Peddamberpet.

“200 kg of ganja, one tanker Lorry, net cash of Rs 10,000, and a cell phone all worth Rs 60.10 lakhs were seized. Nookaraju is still absconding,” the police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th October 2023 6:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button