Hyderabad: Interstate peddlers arrested, 200 kg contraband ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar Police on Thursday, October 19, arrested two interstate drug peddlers and seized 200 kg of contraband ganja from their possession.

According to the police, the accused, Akkabathula Lakshmana Kumar aged 32, and Ganta Srinu Babu aged 26, were acquainted with ganja transporter Nookaraju a year ago. He convinced both the accused to transport ganja from the agency area in Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra and Delhi and promised them the amount of Rs 1 lakh per trip.

On October 18, Nookaraju directed the accused to transport a loaded ganja truck to Delhi from Polavaram, AP.

Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted the illegal transportation and busted the two while they were heading to Delhi through Khammam, Suryapet, at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Peddamberpet.

“200 kg of ganja, one tanker Lorry, net cash of Rs 10,000, and a cell phone all worth Rs 60.10 lakhs were seized. Nookaraju is still absconding,” the police said.