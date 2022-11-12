Hyderabad: Investigative journalism lacking in India, says KTR at media seminar

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged the media and journalists to reveal the plots of divisive elements that he said were inciting animosity among people under the pretext of religion.

The IT minister said investigative journalism was lacking in modern-day India while speaking at a national seminar on the topic of ‘Media in Telangana: Past, Present, and Future’ on Saturday in Hyderabad. The seminar was organised by Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University in partnership with the Media Academy of Telangana.

Rama Rao claimed that no media outlet in the nation had dared to publish, discuss, or look into the allegations made by the head of Sri Lanka’s energy department that the department was forced to award a contract worth Rs. 6,000 crore to Adani as a result of pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on President Rajapaksa.

Also Read Sri Lanka power chief retracts statement accusing PM Modi of insisting on Adani for project

The IT minister said that the Prime Minister has been hosting Mann Ki Baat for the last eight years and asked if the PM had spoken to them during that time.

Rama Rao said that hijab and halal or non-halal meat were the main news stories rather than increasing inflation, a rising rupee, a high

Rama Rao stated that he reads 13 newspapers every day to be up to date on news, facts, and opinions. He mentioned that his father, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, had ingrained the habit of reading newspapers for one and a half hours each day in him.

He claimed and compared Gujarat, which had only supplied accreditation cards to 3,000 media, to Telangana, which had issued 19,000 credentials to journalists.

He said that attempts will be made to have the chief minister open the Media Bhavan after Sankranti. He stated that Telangana was the only state in the nation to have allocated money for providing health cards and pensions to journalists.