Hyderabad: Iron rod from under construction flyover falls on car

Hyderabad: Metal building material from an under-construction flyover fell on a moving car at Kondapur (IT corridor) on Tuesday. The construction material, reportedly an iron rod, plunged into the driver’s window and partially to the windshield of the moving car.

No individual was injured and the Kondapur police came to the spot and inspected the accident.

In a video, posted on Twitter, the driver of the car says that he was travelling from Kondapur to Miyapur and suddenly an iron rod fell on his car, damaging it fully. “There are hardly any precautionary measures taken while constructing the flyover. If it was a small car or bike it would have been a spot dead, he says pointing towards the iron rod.

The construction of the flyover is being carried out by M Venkata Rao Infra Projects.

The accident came to light when a netizen posted about it on Twitter. “Flyover construction material has fallen on a car and damaged the windshield at Kondapur. There have been human life losses if it would have been fallen on bike riders or pedestrians walking on the road,” wrote a user who goes by the name Balakumar.