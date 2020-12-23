Hyderabad is safer than New York and London: Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Even as Hyderabad is on par with cities like London, Paris and New York in terms of population, it is relatively safer compared to them and many other Indian cities, city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said on Tuesday.

“If we compare our crime rate to that of international cities, Hyderabad is safer than New York, Los Angles, London, Paris and Chicago. It is also safer than Indian cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore,” he said.

Anjani Kumar said that 22,641 cases were registered this year as against 25,187 in 2019. The city witnessed the biggest drop in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases with a 35 per cent reduction compared to the last year, followed by a 26 percent in bodily offenses, 27 percent reduction in property crimes and 19 percent in crime against women.

CP has attributed the decline in crime rate to Hyderabad police continuous criminal tracking efforts.

As many as 109 notorious offenders were detained under the Preventive Detention PD Act by the police, and as many as 4,660 modus operandi offenders were checked 15,202 times, added CP.