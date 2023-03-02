Hyderabad is the most famous Indian city in Iran: Envoy Iraj Elahi

Hyderabad: An interactive meeting on ‘Exploring Business Opportunities with Iran’ was held on Thursday at FTCCI in Red Hills in the city.

It was organised by FTCCI (The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry) in association with the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran-Hyderabad.

Addressing 200 plus audience His Excellency H.E. Dr. Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India said “Hyderabad is a more famous city in Iran than any other Indian city. It is an even more popular city than New Delhi”.

“I have been hearing a lot about Hyderabad since my childhood…India is the rising economy in the world. Iran can be a good companion to India in its journey. We can complement each other. Many nations, including India, have gone through sanctions at some stage or the other. We must learn to live and lead under sanctions, said the ambassador,” he said.

The envoy also assured that the Iranian business delegation will visit Hyderabad in a few months.

He asked many businessmen, and exporters, in the hall to look at Iran as a good and potential market for Indian products. We have an 80 million population, together with our neighbouring nations we are 20 million and a big market which can be tapped.

H.E. Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hyderabad said that it was the maiden visit of the Ambassador to Hyderabad city. I have been living in Hyderabad for the past 22 months. We feel at home in Hyderabad.

Speaking further the Consul General said, the Cost of stay, study, and tuition fee is cheaper in Iran than in India. “Look at Iran for studying abroad. Nearly 20,000 Indians are studying in Iran,” he told the gathering.

Giving his welcome remarks Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI said India, Iran and Telangana are natural allies. We entered many MoUs with Iran. We are planning a business delegation to Iran soon and similarly an Iranian business delegation to India. The diplomatic relations between the two nations are about 70 years old.

AVPS Chakravarthi, Chairman of the International Relations Trade Committee, delivering introductory remarks. “We eat Hyderabadi Biryani and drink Irani Chai, which is our connection between the two nations,” he remarked.

Speaking further AVPS Chakravarthy added we are an agrarian society and the state being the Rice Bowl of India, both nations can have a lot of scope for cooperation. India is the capital of Medical Tourism.

Meela Jayadev, Suresh Kumar Singhal, Vice President Khyati Narawane, CEO of FTCCI also participated. Meela Jayadev proposed a vote of thanks, a press note informed.