Hyderabad is world’s vaccine hub: KTR

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao today stated that Hyderabad in Telangana state is becoming a world vaccination hub amid Corona pandemic and its adversaries.

He inaugurated 18th edition of Bio Asia conference at ITC Kakatiya here with Bharat Biotech chief Krishna Ella, deputy chief Suchitra Ellla and delegates from other nations.

He offered awards to the Krishna and Suchitra for their contribution of Covaxin to India and the world to fight the pandemic. ‘I am proud that the state becomes a world vaccination hub as Hyderabad pushed its potential for vaccin doses across the globe.

As many as Rs 3700 Cr investments seen in life sciences sector as it offered about 14000 jobs KTR stated. The government will soon launch a medical devises park in genome valley he announced.

The minister reiterated to strengthen the bio pharma sector by starting a pharma hub in the same valley. The two day international conference will deliberate to give a fillip to tide over Corona crisis, problems and overcome future challenges.

Telangana Government is committed for $1000 BN business in life sciences sector he said. Entire world is looking at Hyderabad and Telangana and India for vaccination records. We are proud to clinch lion share of 65 percent of global pharma requirements, he stated. Our government will indeed focus on supporting research and development to push further in these sectors.

The minister promised to extend all support for pharma, medical companies to increase production capabilities and expand their business. Our efforts and your coordination will go hand in hand to e sure sustainable development in the chosen sector, he noted.

We are able to get huge investments in pharma, life sciences and related fields through effective contributions from the scientists and officials.

Bharat Biotech set a record as it turned the Covid challenge into an opportunity and rolled out co-vaccine. Sai pharma, Laurus labs and other companies roped in with huge investments in the state