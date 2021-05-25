Hyderabad: IT company Virtusa sets up COVID-19 care facility

Hyderabad: A 24/7 COVID-19 care isolation facility was opened on Tuesday at the Hyderabad campus of Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, IT services and solutions. The company said that it aris in the process of launching similar facilities across its major office campuses in the country.

According to Virtusa, the new isolation facility at its Campus will have 30 beds, showers and washrooms. It will also offer a nutritional COVID-19 recovery diet for those admitted in its facility. Recently, Virtusa said it launched a COVID-19 care portal and also a mobile app for its team members. This facility marks the next set of initiatives taken by the company.

Doctors and nursing staff at the isolation centre would be from Renova Hospitals, overseen by a medical officer, added Virusta in a press release on Tuesday. All staff members at the facility will supposedly have the mandatory PPE kits and all other safety measures as prescribed by the government.

Virutsa also said that the facility will initially only serve team members, their family members and customers of Virtusa. All patients will be given regular monitoring by doctors, nurses and essential medication provided.

Sundar Narayanan, the Chief People Officer of Virtusa, said, “We have introduced several initiatives under our Covid Care Cover for our Team members, their families and our clients. This facility is another step in our efforts to extend the best possible care to our team members. We are thankful to Renova Hospitals for their partnership. In these tough times it is important for everyone to step up to the challenge.”