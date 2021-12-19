Hyderabad: IT minister KTR orders aid for orphaned children

Hyderabad: Three orphaned kids on Saturday received aid after Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) directed officials from the District Child Protection Unit and Integrated Child Development Service to extend help to the family.

The children named Manideep, Anush Nandan, and Chandrika lost their parents in a recent accident. Drunk driving is said to have led to the fatal crash. As per KTR’s orders, the ICS and DCPU have granted groceries and financial aid to the children.

According to a report by the Times of India, the ICDS said that it will fund the educational expenses of the two children Anush Nandan, a class one student and Chadrika, a class five student; both of them have been admitted to SNP Model School, Hydershakote.

The child and women welfare department has also taken up the responsibility to fund the children.