Hyderabad: IT official caught during a raid at prostitution den

Hyderabad: An Income Tax Assistant Commissioner working at Ayakar Bhawan, Mumbai MK Road was allegedly caught at a prostitution den at SR Nagar area of Hyderabad.

On a tip of information about a prostitution den being run at Ameerpet area, sleuths of S R Nagar police station have raided a premises and busted a prostitution racket. During the raid

a man named Nagender Bhukya working as an Income Tax Assistant Commissioner at Ayakar Bhawan, Mumbai MK Road was caught from the spot.

The police have taken the IT official into custody, however the organizer Rudra Pratap managed to escape during the police operation.The police have rescued three women who were forced into the flesh trade.

Police SR Nagar have registered a case and investigation underway to track the network in Hyderabad.

