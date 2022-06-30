Hyderabad: Jagannath yatra to resume in Secunderabad after 2 yrs

Hyderabad: The annual Jagannath rath yatra will resume in Secunderabad on July 1. The yatra was stalled for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, in conjunction with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri, the Jagannath Swami Ramgopal Trust holds this Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subadra.

The trust, which has been organizing this rath yatra from the Jagannath Swamy Temple in General Bazaar, Secunderabad, on a yearly basis for more than 130 years, is making the required preparations.

According to the family trustee of Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust, Purshottam Malani, “This year the rath yatra will take place in a normal manner, after being cancelled for public darshan for two years.”

The trust announced in a statement on Wednesday that the temple gates will be open for darshan at 6:30 am and would close at 1 pm.