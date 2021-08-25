Hyderabad: Jalpally Lake to be turned into tourist destination

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken up measures for the preservation and restoration of the historic lakes of the state. Similarly, the Jalpally lake restoration works have been undertaken by the Jalpally Municipality officials along with various government departments. According to the irrigation department, the lake is spread over 274 acres.

The officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have proposed a plan to set a Rock Garden with a budget of Rs.9.5 crores, build walkways, cycling tracks, a gymnasium, boat rides, food courts, and other facilities at the lake.

GP Kumar, the Commissioner of Jalpally Municipality has said that the civic body has set up plans to beautify the Jalpally lake on par with other lakes of the city. He added that in coordination with other government departments, the civic body plans to make the Jalpally Lake a mini Tank Bund.

As the lake is situated near the Hyderabad International Airport, the public is attracted to its attractive display. However, lack of adequate facilities has been the drawback of the lake with anti-social activities becoming a norm at the lake.

After the Jalpally Municipality initiative, the Rachakonda Police have started 24 hours patrolling of the area.

The Municipality Commissioner, Kumar said P.Sabitha Indra Reddy, the state education minister under whose constituency the lake falls has taken the initiative to beautify the lake.

The lake is a place where migratory birds come and it is also a popular fishing spot.

It has to be noted that during the Asaf Jahi period, water was supplied to many of the palaces in Old City as well as to Charminar. The water was supplied through specific water channels to Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace, Malwala Palace, Khurshid Jah Devdi and other places.