Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair to showcase over 50k designs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair 2021 (HJF) will be held between October 18 to 20, at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City. The 13th edition of HJF will showcase over 500 traditional, modern and innovative designer brands. The fair hopes to exhibit the finest jewellery and an exclusive artisans’ collection by bringing in topmost jewellers, import & export merchants, and industry associations to the city of Pearls.

Over 150 top exhibitors will participate this year, and over 50,000 unique designs and collections will be displayed by the exhibitors. The three-day fair will forge strategies, explore technologies and evaluate policies defining the future of the jewellery and gem industry in India.

The show will also see participation from Indian cities such as Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Thrissur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, and Bangalore.

Speaking on the announcement of Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair 2021, Yogesh Mudras the managing director of Informa Markets in India said, “India is the second-largest gold consumer, and Indian gems and jewellery sector is one of the largest in the world, contributing around 29% to the global jewellery consumption. India is the most preferred country in terms of gems and jewellery export,”

Mahender Tayal, President of Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA) said, HJF has delivered amazing result over the years, the feedback from the buyers and Manufacturers are very good. This is a great platform for manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and designers to come along and network together. It gives an opportunity to each and everyone in the industry to contribute towards business growth. We at HJMA Hyderabad support HJF 2021 and request all to register and visit the show to bring their business to new heights”.

This year, the business-to-business fair will see participation from exhibitors that include prominent names such as Anmol Jewellers, Hunar Gold, Mukesh & Brothers, M/S Devansh creation, Mahavir gold, Kallp jewelers, amongst others.