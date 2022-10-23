Hyderabad: JNTUH students meet governor over delay in semester

Hyderabad: Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan during the ‘Praja Darbar’ and requested her to intervene to provide ‘Subject Exemption’ facility to R18 batch students.

In a petition submitted to the Governor, the JNTUH students said that as per AICTE academic rules, it is clearly mentioned that a range of 150-160 credits for a student is required to be eligible for an undergraduate degree in engineering. But JNTU-H has made 160 credits mandatory to get a degree and is not following the rule, they told the governor.

They alleged all the previous regulations (R07,R09,R15 and R16) of JNTU-H have got the subject exemption facility up to eight credits but the university did not give subject exemption facility for RS18 students.

The JNTUH students further reasoned that the subject exemption facility may be issued as students are unable to join jobs after getting offer letters because of one or two subjects. They stated that a few are unable to pursue higher studies after getting acceptance from universities as well.

The JNTUH students also said that their ninth semester should have been completed before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that now there would be a delay by a year. It would show the students have completed graduation in five years and will affect their careers and students who got detained in R16 batch and joined in R18 batch have more than 160 credits, they told Soundararajan.

The governor spoke to the JNTUH – vice-chancellor and conveyed the request and problems of the students.